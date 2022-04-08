The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.04.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 08.04.2022Aktien1 KYG0567M1096 Arrail Group Ltd.2 US25862B1098 DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. ADR3 US5805891091 MC Grath Rent Corp.4 CA18912D1006 Cloud DX Inc.5 NO0012483207 Sparebanken Møre6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT Holdings Ltd.7 US49639K1016 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. ADR8 CA45250A3073 iMetal Resources Inc.9 US8785202040 Technicolor S.A. ADR10 US6475812060 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADRAnleihen/ETF/ETP1 XS2466404329 Diageo Finance PLC2 US13607HR535 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce3 XS2468525451 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)4 XS2466406530 Diageo Finance PLC5 DE000NLB3W52 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-6 DE000NLB3W37 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-7 DE000HVB6LB5 UniCredit Bank AG8 DE000A3T0YH5 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG9 XS2459747874 East Japan Railway Co.10 EU000A3K4DG1 Europäische Union11 DE000A11QJM4 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG12 US686330AP65 ORIX Corp.13 PTOTEYOE0031 Portugal, Republik14 US06417XAG60 The Bank of Nova Scotia15 CH1170565753 Zürcher Kantonalbank16 DE000A3K0PD1 Terrigena European Securities S.a.r.l.17 XS2466401572 Diageo Capital B.V.18 XS2466368938 Diageo Capital B.V.19 DE000HLB72V0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale20 DE000HLB72N7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 ES0224244105 Mapfre S.A.22 XS2440451115 Nordic Investment Bank23 US06417XAH44 The Bank of Nova Scotia24 XS2468855593 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.25 IE00BG0J4957 iShares Broad $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF26 IE000NFR7C63 iShares MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF27 IE000WIQIPT2 iShares $ TIPS 0-5 UCITS ETF28 GB00BLD4ZN31 CoinShares Physical XRP