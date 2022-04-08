Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWAE ISIN: CA45250A3073 Ticker-Symbol: A7V 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
08:32 Uhr
0,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMETAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMETAL RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARRAIL GROUP
ARRAIL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARRAIL GROUP LTD1,5510,00 %
CLOUD DX INC0,2090,00 %
COINSHARES PHYSICAL XRP28,480+2,23 %
DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE CO LTD ADR11,6500,00 %
IMETAL RESOURCES INC0,2500,00 %
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LTD ADR5,178+3,21 %
MCGRATH RENTCORP82,76-1,42 %
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR--
SPAREBANKEN MOERE8,6210,00 %
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LTD--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.