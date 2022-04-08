Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes LapWall to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

April 8, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LapWall shares
(short name: LAPWALL) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. LapWall is the 25th company
to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents
the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

LapWall is a Finnish pioneer in the production of wooden structural elements.
LapWall has moved a significant part of the traditional construction taking
place on site to a manufacturing facility. This ensures a higher quality of the
construction process by, among other things, ensuring dry working conditions
and by radically reducing construction time and disturbance to the environment.
The company's goal and strategy is to develop a carbon-neutral operations
through the efficient use of materials, manufacturing processes and
digitisation. For more information 

Jarmo Pekkarinen, CEO of LapWall, comments: "We are extremely grateful and
excited about the interest that LapWall has generated, multiple
oversubscriptions of our issued shares and more than five thousand new
shareholders! Wood construction is a green use of renewable resources, so we
expect its share of the overall construction industry to increase significantly
in the coming years. The stock exchange listing will enable us to grow our
business and invest in production efficiency and automation, as well as reduce
CO2 emissions. In the current global situation, it is extremely important that
we can look to the future and support Finnish capital to stimulate economic
growth and create new jobs in Finland. Five thousand thanks and welcome to
build with us using wooden building blocks!" 

 "We are pleased to welcome LapWall to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and we
want to extend the warmest congratulations on the successful completion of
their IPO," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that
LapWall is one of the carbon removal suppliers of Puro.earth, which is
majority-owned by Nasdaq. We look forward to follow LapWall as a listed
company." 

LapWall has appointed Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
+358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
