Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes LapWall to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

April 8, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LapWall shares (short name: LAPWALL) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. LapWall is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. LapWall is a Finnish pioneer in the production of wooden structural elements. LapWall has moved a significant part of the traditional construction taking place on site to a manufacturing facility. This ensures a higher quality of the construction process by, among other things, ensuring dry working conditions and by radically reducing construction time and disturbance to the environment. The company's goal and strategy is to develop a carbon-neutral operations through the efficient use of materials, manufacturing processes and digitisation. For more information Jarmo Pekkarinen, CEO of LapWall, comments: "We are extremely grateful and excited about the interest that LapWall has generated, multiple oversubscriptions of our issued shares and more than five thousand new shareholders! Wood construction is a green use of renewable resources, so we expect its share of the overall construction industry to increase significantly in the coming years. The stock exchange listing will enable us to grow our business and invest in production efficiency and automation, as well as reduce CO2 emissions. In the current global situation, it is extremely important that we can look to the future and support Finnish capital to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs in Finland. Five thousand thanks and welcome to build with us using wooden building blocks!" "We are pleased to welcome LapWall to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and we want to extend the warmest congratulations on the successful completion of their IPO," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that LapWall is one of the carbon removal suppliers of Puro.earth, which is majority-owned by Nasdaq. We look forward to follow LapWall as a listed company." LapWall has appointed Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt +358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com