Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the press release on April 4, 2022, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have further increased their positions in the Company by purchasing additional shares in open-market transactions between April 5, 2022, and April 6, 2022, for an additional 1,680,000. Details of the purchase is as follows:

Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 435,000 shares at an average price of $0.068

Lena Kozovski, CEO, purchased 395,000 shares at an average price of $0.07

Paul Haber, CFO, purchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.07

Youngcho Lee, Director, purchased 450,000 shares at an average price of $0.067

Over the past two weeks, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management accumulated a total of 4,521,000, representing 6.1% of the total outstanding shares of 74,638,916.

"In the last couple weeks, insiders have purchased approximately 6.1% of outstanding shares of the Company. Subject to internal corporate policies and security rules and regulations, insiders may from time to time potentially look to further their share positions in the open market. Senior management has great confidence in the company and strongly believe in the value of our shareholders. I want to thank the members of the Company for their continued support and belief in us as we continue to grow." said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

