Swiss Clean Battery is set to start commercial production of its pure solid state batteries in Switzerland. The batteries are based on a protected electrolyte made of a solid ion conductor, which helps to maintain internal resistance and capacity. The fixed ion conductor is formed in the battery cell itself, similar to a multi-component adhesive.Swiss startup Swiss Clean Battery (SCB) AG said this week that it will build a gigafactory to produce pure solid-state batteries at its headquarters in Teufen, Switzerland. "With production scaling from 1.2 GWh to 7.6 GWH, SCB AG will serve both the Swiss ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...