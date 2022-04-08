The "Data Centre Europe Outlook and Forecast 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of the latest Data Centre in Europe report 2022 to 2026 provides a comprehensive overview of Data Centre activity across Europe from more than 650 Data Centre Providers in 17 countries (refer to coverage below for a list of countries covered).

The Data Centre 2022 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 4-year forecast from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026. This edition places emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space shown in square metres, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.

The 2022 report also provides details of announced expansions and new plans announced by the covered Data Centre Providers.

The report also includes a revenue 4-year forecast for Public Cloud revenues and third-party Data Centre revenues for each country.

Geographical Coverage: 17 countries

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The report considers the main trends impacting both the Carrier-based Data Centre segment as well as the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment.

Coverage per country

For each of the 17 European countries surveyed in the country section it provides analysis of the following Key Data Centre statistics for each country which include the following statistics (as of the beginning of 2022):

The number of Data Centre providers and facilities and their location

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles including their expansion plans

Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)

Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW (2022 to 2026)

Data Centre Clusters in each Country

Data Centre market share by Data Centre Provider

Data Centre Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in each of the Data Centre Market surveyed

Data Centre Outlook for each country's profile

Benefits

A full list of the Data Centre providers covered in the report is provided over 1,400 facilities and proposed build-out, Location, Size and Power

Extended 4-year forecast

The only report in the market with comprehensive coverage.

Data Centre list available in excel spreadsheet for an additional charge

5 hours Access to Research Analyst following the purchase of the Report

A complimentary copy of the European 2021 Data Centre Development Report.

From the Data Centre Landscape research, the analyst has highlighted the following trends:

The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets (Germany, UK, Netherlands, France and Ireland) which account for 57 percent of Data Centre space (consisting of over 2.3 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.9 million m2 of space across the seventeen countries).

Selected Countries stand out as hot spots for future investments Besides the core markets of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, some countries are seeing extensive new investments, for example, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland. The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over seventy projects underway in twelve countries from 2021 onwards, totaling 851,000 m2, increasing from under 10 percent in Sweden up to over 100 percent in Ireland.

Size of Data Centre The research reveals that the size of the largest data centres in each of the 17 surveyed European countries varies significantly from 4,000 m2 (Czech Republic) up to 65,000 m2 (UK and Germany).

European Data Centre Revenues are forecast to be Euro €11,122 million across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 increasing to Euro €17,469 million by the beginning of 2026 an increase of 57 percent over the period.

European Public Cloud Revenues are forecast to be Euro €71,611 million across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 increasing to Euro €103,107 million by the end of 2026 an increase of 44 percent over the period.

Each of the Data Centre markets is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. The Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to thirty percent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.

The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

Companies Mentioned

Advania Data Centre

Amazon

Apple

AR Telecom

Ark Data Centres

Aruba Cloud

Asanti Datacenter

AtlasEdge Zurich

Biel Data Centre

Colt

CyrusONe

DATA4 Group

DataCube

DC Star

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Facebook

Ficolo

Google

GTR Slough

Havfrue (Mermaid) system

Hydro66

Interxion (Digital Realty)

Irideos Avalon

Iron Mountain

LCL Cloud

Liberty Global Digital Bridge

Maincubes

Merlin Properties

Microsoft

Nectrics Group

Northern Data

NTT

Orange Spain

Proximity Data Centre

Proximus

PT Prime

Pulsant Data Centre

QTS

Scaleway DC3 Data Centre

ServerChoice

Sif Data Centre

Sines 4

Stack EMEA (SuperNAP)

Stockholm Energi

SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure)

Swisscom Data Centre

Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

Telefonica Alcala

Telehouse Europe Data Centre

The DataCenter Group

Vantage Data Centers

xScale 11x Data Centre

Yondr Group Slough Data Centre

ZRH1 Vantage Data Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ql269

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005195/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900