Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2022 of Ørsted A/S

Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited annual report for 2021 and distribution of profit . Ørsted's audited annual report for 2021 was approved. . Payment of dividend of DKK 12.5 per share was approved.

Discharge, remuneration, and elections . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. . The remuneration report was approved. . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved. . The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman,and Lynda Armstrong, Jørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer, Peter Korsholm, Julia King, and Henrik Poulsen as members ofthe Board of Directors. . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.

Other proposals . The proposed amendments of the remuneration policy were approved. . The proposed decision that employees of Ørsted's foreign subsidiaries are eligible to be elected andentitled to vote at elections of group representatives to the Board of Directors was approved. . The proposed decision to make a potential donation to humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people inrelation to the Ukraine crisis caused by the Russian invasion was approved. . The proposed inclusion in the Articles of Association of an authorisation to the Board of Directors toincrease the share capital of the company was approved. For further information, please contact:

