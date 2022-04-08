Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
08.04.2022 | 12:37
Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2022 of Ørsted A/S

DJ Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2022 of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2022 of Ørsted A/S 08-Apr-2022 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8.4.2022 12:04:58 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited annual report for 2021 and distribution of profit . Ørsted's audited annual report for 2021 was approved. . Payment of dividend of DKK 12.5 per share was approved.

Discharge, remuneration, and elections . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. . The remuneration report was approved. . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved. . The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman,and Lynda Armstrong, Jørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer, Peter Korsholm, Julia King, and Henrik Poulsen as members ofthe Board of Directors. . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.

Other proposals . The proposed amendments of the remuneration policy were approved. . The proposed decision that employees of Ørsted's foreign subsidiaries are eligible to be elected andentitled to vote at elections of group representatives to the Board of Directors was approved. . The proposed decision to make a potential donation to humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people inrelation to the Ukraine crisis caused by the Russian invasion was approved. . The proposed inclusion in the Articles of Association of an authorisation to the Board of Directors toincrease the share capital of the company was approved. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2022 of Ørsted.pdf News Source: Ritzau

© 2022 Dow Jones News
