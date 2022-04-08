- (PLX AI) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA (NRS): Lawsuit against NTS ASA with claim for compensation as a result of breach of contract.
- • Norway Royal Salmon says NTS breached obligation by voting against the share issue
- • Norway Royal Salmon says SalmoNor acquisition cannot be completed in accordance with the agreement
- • The independent board has therefore found it necessary to decide to file a law suit against NTS claiming damages for breach of contract
