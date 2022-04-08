Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CFT) ("Craftport Cannabis" or the "Company") provides the following corporate updates.

Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

In order to preserve cash to fund operations and reduce debt on the Company's balance sheet to facilitate attracting new capital financing, the Company has settled certain outstanding accounts payable with non-related parties in the aggregate amount of $124,316 through the issuance of 1,130,141 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.11 per common share. The Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

Change to Board of Directors

Effective April 6, 2022, Ms. Wenjie Zhang resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors in order to allow her to focus on her other professional duties. The Company thanks Ms. Zhang for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that, effective April 6, 2022, Mr. Yuan Gao was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Gao has been employed by the Company since March 2021, and as such, has a deep understanding of the Company's operations.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,790,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share for a period expiring 5 years following the date of the grant. The vesting schedule of the stock options is 1/3 immediately upon the grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary following the date of the grant, and 1/3 on the second anniversary following the date of the grant. Following the grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 1,961,000 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 9.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

About Craftport Cannabis

Craftport Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis licensed producer operating out of Peachland, British Columbia. The Company's focus is on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market, utilizing an asset-light model. The Company is leveraging legacy roots and know-how in order to introduce unique genetics and strains to the Canadian market.

For more information about Craftport Cannabis, please refer to information available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

Mike Cosic

Chief Executive Officer

Craftport Cannabis Corp.

mike.c@craftportcannabis.com

416-723-2103

