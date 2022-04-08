Greater Than strengthens the Board of directors with Heiko Schilling, Amazon tech expert for election

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The three largest shareholders in Greater Than propose Heiko Schilling be elected as a board member of Greater Than at the May general assembly 2022. Heiko Schilling currently leads Amazon's International Tech Expansion team, which builds the systems that enable Amazon to expand and distribute a customized customer experience to billions of customers.

Heiko Schilling has an extensive career and expertise in leading development departments to successful product deliveries. Prior to joining Amazon, Heiko led the development team for navigation at the global navigation and map service provider TomTom for 13 years.

The ownership group that presents the proposal believes that Heiko Schilling will bring unique industry expertise in growth and international expansion to the Board, whose overall focus is on sales and expansion strategy going forward.

The proposal means that Heiko Schilling will serve as a co-opted board member until the AGM in May 2022, when a decision is expected to be made on the election to the Board. In short, the proposal means that the Board, after the election, will consist of eight members without deputies.

"I look forward to working with and learning from Heiko as we work to increase the use of our AI and its individualized risk predictions for insurance, fleets, and new mobility industries globally."- Said Sten Forseke, founder of Greater Than.

