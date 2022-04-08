Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
08:04 Uhr
0,272 Euro
+0,002
+0,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2022 | 13:29
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Šiauliai Regional Court dismissed a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor's Office in a civil case regarding the shares of AB Klaipedos nafta granted to employees

AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) informs that today Šiauliai Regional Court issued a decision in a civil case No. e2-220-883/2022 dismissing a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor's Office in defence of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees' Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution.

The decision will take effect if no appeal is lodged within 30 (thirty) days from the date of the decision. The persons involved in the case have a right to appeal.

It should be reminded that the Company, as well as current and former employees acquired shares on the basis of Shares Granting Contracts of 26-04-2019 were included in the case as respondents.

In the Company's opinion, the court decision confirms the Company's previously declared position that the shares granting program follows all essential requirements of legal acts and best governance principles of transparency and international practice.

Chief Administrative and Corporate Governance Officer Rytis Valunas, +370-655-66421


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.