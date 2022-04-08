First delivery center in Latin America; teams will contribute to North American projects

Infogain, aUS-headquarteredleader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the opening of its newest delivery center in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The center, Infogain's seventh globally, marks the company's entry into Latin America and adds to its nearshore capabilities. Infogain began its nearshore journey two years ago with the opening of its delivery center in Kraków, Poland.

Infogain will benefit from a vibrant talent pool in Uruguay, with per capita IT services among the largest in South America, as well as its office location in the "Zonamerica" duty free area which has housed technology industry firms for over 20 years. In addition, Infogain will work closely with universities in Uruguay to provide opportunities to budding talent, altogether strengthening its ability to build digital platform solutions that combine experience, cloud, and AI for its customers.

"Latin America shows a lot of promise for Infogain. Our new delivery center in Montevideo will begin contributing to two to three large, multi-center projects in its first year and will facilitate the growth of our other engagements. We will also look at inorganic growth opportunities in the region to scale our presence and add to our capabilities," said Ayan Mukerji, Infogain's Chief Executive Officer.

Infogain will build a team of delivery professionals, primarily focused on North American projects, over the next 24 to 30 months. The company has begun actively recruiting for professionals with experience in one or more hyperscale cloud providers, artificial intelligence, and core engineering skills such as Java.

Mukerji continued, "Infogain is at an exciting stage in its growth journey. With the opening of this new delivery center, we expand our family and add to our diversity. I am confident our new team in Montevideo will thrive as they collaborate with our team members around the globe and contribute to projects at some of the world's leading brands."

Members of Infogain's executive leadership team, including Chief Business Officer Rohit Nagpal and Chief People Officer Rajiv Naithani, will be traveling to Uruguay this week for meetings with key government business leaders and to participate in office-opening formalities and celebrations.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

