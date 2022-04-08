Syrenis Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Privacy Management Software by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Syrenis as a 2022 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global privacy management software market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading privacy management software vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Privacy management software is a comprehensive solution to automate and streamline the privacy needs of an enterprise. The software offers visibility into the current status of the privacy program and tracks progress within organizations. It enables risk management to identify, assess, and manage risks of all types across divisions, legal entities, business functions, and geographies. Additionally, it sets up manual and automated metrics to continuously monitor compliance.

Although organizations have been focusing on protecting the confidential data of their operations, with growing technologies, the threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches has also increased, which has led to organizations adopting advanced cyber security measures. The growing concerns regarding personal and sensitive data breaches and country-wise privacy frameworks and regulations have generated the need for organizations to adopt different privacy solutions. Privacy management software helps organizations conduct privacy impact assessments, track incidents that lead to unauthorized disclosure of personal data and check processing activities against requirements. After implementation, the businesses can manage and safeguard sensitive structured data throughout the lifecycle, from discovery to classification and protection to reporting. Organizations are also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) that allow them to automatically discover and optimize critical privacy issues within business processes.

"Syrenis, with its comprehensive technology for privacy management software, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the privacy management software market", states Namrata Deshmukh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Cassie - the company's consent and preference management solution, offers API and a connector service module that synchronizes businesses' consent data throughout their systems and provides a matching rule engine allowing adaptations for consent allocations to the client's business. With its offering of a flexible data structure that can adapt to any regulatory approach, data models, and integration requirements, and with its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and a compelling product strategy and roadmap, Syrenis is well-positioned to expand its share in the global privacy management software market", she added.

Syrenis CEO, Glenn Jackson comments: "We are incredibly pleased to be announced as a leader within the SPARK Matrix for Privacy Management Software 2022 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report. It's a true reflection of the hard work of the dedicated Syrenis team and as always, we look to continue our innovation plans for our already strong product offering. Being recognized with such an achievement will support our current projects and future opportunities."

About Syrenis

Syrenis helps businesses manage customer contact, consent and preference data through their leading Consent and Preference Management solution Cassie, which currently manages more than 1.6 billion preferences. Headquartered in Daresbury, an innovation hotspot in the Northwest of England, Syrenis works with enterprise organizations across the globe to improve their consent processes. Some of the company's most recognizable clients include Mitsubishi, the Home Office and LexisNexis.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

