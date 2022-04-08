DJ TUI AG: Directorate change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed on 07 April 2022 that Ms Sonja Austermühle was appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover effective as of 01 April 2022. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13.

