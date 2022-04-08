Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hemp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HEMP) ("the Company"), publicly traded company that was founded in 2008. Bruce Perlowin, Chief Visionary Consultant of Hemp, Inc., joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What is the difference between CBD and CBG?" asked Jolly to begin the interview. "CBD is mainly for anxiety, pain, and seizures," explained Perlowin. "CBG is one of the best natural pain killers on the marketplace," he added. "The third one is CBN, which is the most powerful sleep aid that is non addictive."

"Could you tell us about the Company's three new products that were recently released to the marketplace?" asked Jolly. "We launched a CBD/CBG Super Tincture, and then we launched a CBD/CBG Powder Capsule," said Perlowin. "We also launched a CBD/CBG/CBN Sleep Capsule," he added. "And the big difference between us and our competitors is that we offer a therapeutic dose." Perlowin also shared the results of a recent study, which indicated the effects of CBDA and CBGA on COVID-19.

The conversation then turned to the HR-3617 bill, which will address cannabis legalization and banking. "What a boom for the industry," said Perlowin, adding that the news of the bill has also provided a boost to many cannabis stocks, including their own. "I think it will pass in the Senate, but if it doesn't it will be coming back. It is not going to stop."

"Why should investors buy your stock?" asked Jolly. Perlowin encouraged listeners and investors never to invest more than they can afford to lose, and elaborated on the Company's mission to help improve and revolutionize the world. "Buy from a company that is giving back," suggested Perlowin. He also encouraged listeners to use promo code "BRUCE3211" for a free sample pack from Kingofhempusa.com

About Hemp, Inc.

Hemp, Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: HEMP) that was founded in 2008. Our mission is to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place to live. Hemp products are eco friendly, healthy, and can often replace petroleum-based products.

Hemp, Inc. is a pioneer in the industrial hemp industry. Hemp has not been legal in America and other countries for over 70 years. So being able to say "Made from Hemp Grown in the U.S.A." will be a huge milestone.

