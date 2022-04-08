Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Adamera Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: DDNFF) ("the Company"), a company exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic, Washington. President and CEO of the Company, Mark Kolebaba, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects, "Buckhorn is a gold-bearing skarn," said Kolebaba. "On Talisman, the known mineralization is also skarn," he added. "We did find some pretty good copper and silver," said Kolebaba. "As of last year, we've seen a lot more movement on the base metal prices on silver. We've started to explore that again, and we've identified a number of showings that have better copper values than we have before and certainly some better silver numbers."

Jolly then asked about the potential of the Company's flagship project near Republic, Washington. "We always look for past production," said Kolebaba, adding that the Company has examined the area surrounding this site, which is known for its high-grade mineralization and signals great potential for their project.

"Could you bring us up-to-speed on the Buckhorn drilling program?" asked Jolly. "With Buckhorn, we have applied for permits for a number of sites," shared Kolebaba. "We expect to see some of those come through this summer," he added. "On Cooke Mountain we have a partnership with Hochschild, and we expect to do some follow up drilling on results that we had last year," shared Kolebaba. "Then of course we have the new Talisman area."

"Have you gotten back any assays so far?" asked Jolly. "We got some assays back for the Cooke Mountain project," said Kolebaba. "Out of eight sites that we drilled, two of those had high-grade gold," he shared. "We did a follow up program, and we're now waiting for the results with the three holes we put in there late December."

"What are your next steps?" asked Jolly. "The objective for us is to get value for our shareholders," said Kolebaba. "For Buckhorn, we have our targets identified and are now working on getting permitted and drill tested, and we would like to start that process this year," he explained. "With Talisman, we have to decide if we would like to do it ourselves or if we will bring in a partner that has base metal and silver experience."

To close the interview, Kolebaba elaborated on the Company's potential as they continue to test their identified targets and advance their gold projects, in addition to their copper and silver projects. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their current projects and announcements.

