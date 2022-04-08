Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - Further to its announcement on March 21, 2022, Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce they have revised a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire For Heroes Only ("FHO"). For Heroes Only is a Transmedia Production Studio transforming the way brands engage with kids.

Previously, PK Beans had announced that the proposed acquisition would bring FHO transmedia production studio in-house to expand PK Beans marketing capabilities into the metaverse, creating stories to sell products and build media value for their customers. The change to the LOI clarifies that FHO will also continue to pursue its current production studio business while also expanding the in-house capability of PK Beans. FHO will also continue to aggressively identify licensing opportunities with top tier brands and use entertainment to generate views, engagement and sales for multiple revenue streams including e-commerce & retail. This is a synergistic partnership as PK Beans will operate as the apparel division for the FHO licensing opportunities.

As a result of this change in strategy, it is expected that the acquisition of FHO will result in a fundamental change under Policy 8 of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Under the LOI, PK Beans has agreed to acquire FHO for shares such that after closing the shareholders of FHO will own up to 66% of PK Beans. Also, subject to closing, PK Beans will complete a financing that values the combination of PK Beans and FHO at no less than $6 million. Completion of the transaction is subject to all customary conditions including a satisfactory due diligence and the entering into of a definitive purchase agreement.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing, and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

