Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: ROCKWOOL International A/S - name change to ROCKWOOL A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 April 2022. ISIN: DK0010219070 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool International A ------------------------------------------------- New name: ROCKWOOL A ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: ROCK A ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3454 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010219153 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool International B ------------------------------------------------- New name: ROCKWOOL B ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: ROCK B ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3456 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66