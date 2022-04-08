Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889488 ISIN: DK0010219153 Ticker-Symbol: R90 
Tradegate
08.04.22
16:50 Uhr
265,30 Euro
-5,10
-1,89 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
264,80267,0017:07
264,60267,0017:01
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2022 | 16:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: ROCKWOOL International A/S - name change to ROCKWOOL A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 April 2022.



ISIN:          DK0010219070      
-------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool International A
-------------------------------------------------
New name:        ROCKWOOL A       
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  ROCK A         
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3454          
-------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153      
-------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool International B
-------------------------------------------------
New name:        ROCKWOOL B       
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  ROCK B         
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3456          
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.