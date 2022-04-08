PortAventura World successfully launches a season full of new additions

A great success is expected among the visitors who come to PortAventura World at Easter, which this year incorporates the novelty of its first Easter Celebration , recovers 100% of its shows and updates its gastronomic offer

The resort expects to break the 2019 visitor record by welcoming more than 5.3 million people in 2022, thanks to the recovery of the international market with the United Kingdom and France in the lead

Sustainability and social action will continue to be key in the company's strategy, which in 2022 will bring 200 new families to Dreams Village and mark the grand opening of its photovoltaic plant

In the field of digitalisation, the spotlight is on the promotion of new projects such as holding eGames championships within the resort, and using Bitcoin as a method of payment in its hotels

BARCELONA, Spain, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World has opened its doors this weekend with enormous success. After receiving more than 3.2 million people in the 2021 season, the resort expects to recover the numbers of international visitors in 2022 and break the 2019 record of 5.2 million visitors. More than half a million of these were tourists from other countries, especially from France, which accounted for 77% of the international quota.

David García, Managing Director and CCO of PortAventura World, highlighted the warm reception given to the resort's new additions and the excellent prospects for the new season "We could not be more excited about the start of a season that we hope will set new records and in which we envision a definitive return to pre-pandemic levels. 2021 was a year of transition for us, in which we managed to reach 75% of the volume of visitors recorded in 2019. Looking ahead to 2022, we expect to exceed 5.3 million visitors thanks to the recovery of the international market, especially France and the United Kingdom".

This opening sees a renewed start of the activities of both PortAventura Park and Ferrari Land, as well as the reopening of the hotels, which have already received the first guests of the season. In terms of hotel activity, PortAventura World also hopes to surpass the figures recorded for 2019.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783470/PA_Video.mp4