Digimentors: Walk in GYN Care Celebrates Los Angeles Grand Opening With Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in True Hollywood Style

The Innovative Women Empowering Wellness Center is now Bi-Coastal Celebrating its Sixth Location with a VIP Red Carpet Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Walk In GYN Care (WIGC), the Nation's first walk-in women's healthcare center, celebrates its West Coast Grand Opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and red carpet treatment. The celebration took place at the center's new location at 852 S. Robertson Blvd in Los Angeles on April 6th. VIP guests including, Gita Pullapilly, Award-Winning Screenwriter, Producer and Film Director attended the grand opening and experienced a Hollywood celebration complete with red carpet, step and repeat, balloon installations, and more.

Built on the belief that sympathetic and swift care for all women should be a right, not a luxury, WIGC adds to its practice with its first location in Los Angeles residing in the heart of Hollywood. Addressing the lack of caring, sensitive and immediate health care for women, WIGC offers on demand, expert and affordable gynecological care. The spa-like atmosphere, open 7 days a week with day and evening hours, removes the obstacle of making appointments and allows women with busy schedules more availability and access.

Founded by Dr. Adeeti Gupta, an American Board Certified OB/GYN and entrepreneur, the LA clinic will be her sixth location. The first NYC clinic opened its doors in Manhattan in 2014, adding three additional centers, Brooklyn, Astoria and Bayside, Queens while serving as many as 50,000 patients annually. After consulting for the set of the film Queenpins, Dr. Gupta realized that Los Angeles was the perfect location to expand.

"The schedules for those in the film industry- the actors, the crew, the producers- are so frenetic and unpredictable," said Dr. Gupta, Founder & Director of Walk In GYN Care. "Bringing our clinics to Hollywood was a no-brainer, while offering a convenient, no-excuses way to make women's health a priority."

A recent survey confirmed that access is in fact the biggest obstacle to care:

78% said that it took more than 30 days to schedule an appointment for regular care (with over 46% taking over 60 days)

blame difficulty and inconvenience scheduling More than 60% say that convenience would make them more likely to schedule an appointment

In 2021 the New York based clinics served nearly 50,000 women, an increase of over 35% from the previous year with 50% of them having just walked in. The clinics also saw an alarming rate of sexually transmitted diseases, with 87% more HIV cases and over 45% more syphillis cases.

By providing walk-in services, WIGC has been able identify hundreds of cases of breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers - that may have otherwise gone undetected, have cured thousands of STDs that are known to cause newborn deaths, and have reduced emergency room visits by 40%, thereby reducing the epic financial and staffing burden that the healthcare system is suffering from, especially during the pandemic.

For more information please visit walkingyn.com .

ABOUT WALK IN GYN CARE

Walk In GYN Care provides comprehensive same day women's health services so all women can get right back to being the super humans they are. The first Walk IN GYN Care center was born in the heart of New York in 2014.

Staffed with board certified physicians and highly skilled nurses and staff, Walk in Gyn Care offers obstetric and gynecological care and testing, COVID vaccines, and counseling and resources for STDs and domestic violence all in a spa-like, welcoming atmosphere. Walk In GYN Care is bicoastal with four centers in New York, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Astoria and Northern Blvd., Queens, and a new center in Los Angeles, CA.

