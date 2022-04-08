Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 7 April 2022 under number D.22-0253.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2021 annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

the statutory auditors' reports;

the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors' fees;

the Corporate Social Responsibility report;

the Integrated Report, which notably includes the Company's business model;

the description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the Company's website www.carmila.com and at its registered Head Office.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 April 2022 (after market close): First-quarter 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

