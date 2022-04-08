Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

After having received the opinions of the relevant Employee Representative Bodies of M6 Group, M6 Group and Altice Media today signed the contract for the sale of the channel 6ter, the completion of which remains subject in particular to (i) the agreement of the French Competition Authority and the ARCOM as well as (ii) the effective completion of the merger operation between the M6 and TF1 Groups.

