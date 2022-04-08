Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
PR Newswire
08.04.2022 | 18:04
CGTN Think Tank: Global Food Security and the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 million individuals face the risk of starvation, due to the impact of the Russia-Ukrainian conflict on food supply, if the global community does not take urgent measures to address the situation.