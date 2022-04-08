Bosch's new solid oxide fuel cell prototype has an electrical efficiency of more than 60% and an overall efficiency above 85%. It also has a targeted power output of 10 kW and can produce up to 3 kW of thermal energy.Germany's Bosch has developed a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system for commercial and industrial applications and is preparing a production ramp-up in 2024. The SOFC system can run on natural gas, biomethane, hydrogen or different blendings, with an electrical efficiency of more than 60% and an overall efficiency of more than 85%. "Our SOFC system is primarily used to produce electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...