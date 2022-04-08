Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link: EcologyFunds.com Q1 2022 Performance Review

Managed Fund Leaders Q1 2022 Performance Review

Ecology Mandate Managed Funds

Central Bank of Ireland KBI Global Sustainable Infra EUR € 18.42 +5.1% Ireland D. J. Schoenwald New Alternatives Fund - A USD $ 86.75 -0.7% USA Manfred Wiegel Green Benefit - Global Impact Fund EUR € 2,394.23 -2.4% Luxembourg

Clean Water Managed Funds

Jean-Michel D'Urso Hornet Infrastructure - Water Fund EUR € 979.16 -2.7% Liechtenstein Catherine Cahill KBI Water I EUR EUR € 26.54 -6.0% Ireland FundRock Management March International Mediterranean EUR € 13.90 -6.9% Luxembourg

Clean Energy Managed Funds

A. Chambaud / P. Rochat Active Solar C

USD $ 77.75 +5.6% Luxembourg Valu-Trac Investment VT Gravis Clean Energy Income GBX € 139.08 +4.7% Luxembourg A. Sandra / C. O'Connor KBC Eco Fund Alt. Energy EUR € 674.27 +4.2% Germany

(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders Q1 2022 Performance Review

Clean Water ETFs

$83,800,000 L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF GLUG $15.10 -10.5% XLON $787,477,669 First Trust Water ETF FIW $84.68 -10.7% XNYS $891,854,117 Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF WATU $61.79 -10.7% XLON

Ecology Mandate ETFs

$10,044,159 Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 DRFC $25.02 +4.2% XTSE $53,268,670 VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF EVX $152.20 -0.5% XNYS $10,871,136 Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF DRMC $27.08 -1.6% XTSE

Green Bond ETFs

$57,365,000 Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF RNRG $16.39 +4.9% XNAS $559,825,000 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corp. Bond SUSB $24.50 -4.5% XNAS $64,479,411 Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF CRP $147.84 -5.2% XPAR

Clean Energy ETFs

$1,165,460,500 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN $22.07 +4.5% XNAS $23,839,683 VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy NLR $57.68 +4.5% XNYS $1,284,133,575 Invesco Solar ETF TAN $77.27 +0.7% XNYS

EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

