Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link: EcologyFunds.com Q1 2022 Performance Review
Managed Fund Leaders Q1 2022 Performance Review
Ecology Mandate Managed Funds
|Central Bank of Ireland
|KBI Global Sustainable Infra
|EUR
|€ 18.42
|+5.1%
|Ireland
|D. J. Schoenwald
|New Alternatives Fund - A
|USD
|$ 86.75
|-0.7%
|USA
|Manfred Wiegel
|Green Benefit - Global Impact Fund
|EUR
|€ 2,394.23
|-2.4%
|Luxembourg
Clean Water Managed Funds
|Jean-Michel D'Urso
|Hornet Infrastructure - Water Fund
|EUR
|€ 979.16
|-2.7%
|Liechtenstein
|Catherine Cahill
|KBI Water I EUR
|EUR
|€ 26.54
|-6.0%
|Ireland
|FundRock Management
|March International Mediterranean
|EUR
|€ 13.90
|-6.9%
|Luxembourg
Clean Energy Managed Funds
|A. Chambaud / P. Rochat
|Active Solar C
|USD
|$ 77.75
|+5.6%
|Luxembourg
|Valu-Trac Investment
|VT Gravis Clean Energy Income
|GBX
|€ 139.08
|+4.7%
|Luxembourg
|A. Sandra / C. O'Connor
|KBC Eco Fund Alt. Energy
|EUR
|€ 674.27
|+4.2%
|Germany
(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders Q1 2022 Performance Review
Clean Water ETFs
|$83,800,000
|L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF
|GLUG
|$15.10
|-10.5%
|XLON
|$787,477,669
|First Trust Water ETF
|FIW
|$84.68
|-10.7%
|XNYS
|$891,854,117
|Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF
|WATU
|$61.79
|-10.7%
|XLON
Ecology Mandate ETFs
|$10,044,159
|Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2
|DRFC
|$25.02
|+4.2%
|XTSE
|$53,268,670
|VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF
|EVX
|$152.20
|-0.5%
|XNYS
|$10,871,136
|Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|DRMC
|$27.08
|-1.6%
|XTSE
Green Bond ETFs
|$57,365,000
|Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
|RNRG
|$16.39
|+4.9%
|XNAS
|$559,825,000
|iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corp. Bond
|SUSB
|$24.50
|-4.5%
|XNAS
|$64,479,411
|Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
|CRP
|$147.84
|-5.2%
|XPAR
Clean Energy ETFs
|$1,165,460,500
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|ICLN
|$22.07
|+4.5%
|XNAS
|$23,839,683
|VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy
|NLR
|$57.68
|+4.5%
|XNYS
|$1,284,133,575
|Invesco Solar ETF
|TAN
|$77.27
|+0.7%
|XNYS
About EcologyFunds.com
EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 - 6869
manager@mineralprices.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119850