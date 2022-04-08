Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - The Bitcoin City project is the metaverse's first virtual city concept. Bitcoin city promotes healthy politics in a rather dynamic metaverse environment. With blockchain technology as the fuel behind the project, Bitcoin City is introduced as a realistic virtual reality metaverse-related project.

Bitcoin City

Bitcoin City in itself was inspired by El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele. El Salvador became one of the first countries to make Bitcoin a legal tender, while Bukele revealed aspirations for a Bitcoin City. This city would be powered by the Conchagua Volcano in El Salvador, and its geothermal energy. With these ideas in mind, the founders of the Bitcoin City metaverse created a virtual reality with the same concept.

A volcano also powers the Bitcoin City metaverse, and lands within the Bitcoin City are more expensive the closer they are to that volcano.

The city in itself is administered by a mayor, bankers, and the police. As the terms suggest, the mayor is in charge of maintaining stability within the city; bankers make sure that the Bitcoin City metaverse has financial prosperity in terms of its economics; the police ensure that the Bitcoin City has a peaceful and well-behaving environment.

Just as in any other real-world city, the Bitcoin City people are required to vote for who gets to represent the city. Hence, there is an emphasis on democracy. Furthermore, no one is obliged to pay taxes within the Bitcoin City, promoting a capitalist environment. Lastly, everything within the Bitcoin City is powered by the $BCITY token, the first native token of this metaverse.

Tokenomics

There are 80 million $BCITY tokens in the total supply of Bitcoin City Coin. Currently, $BCITY has thousands of holders, indicating that the project is in it for the long run.

Future of Bitcoin City

$BCITY is audited, suggesting that the tokens are quite safe. Furthermore, the Bitcoin City community is increasing by the day so that Bitcoin City may become more prominent in the crypto market.

Some of the upcoming features of the Bitcoin City Metaverse include the game release in iOS and Android, CEX listings, staking, NFT minting, elections, farming, BCITY Wallet, and more lands.

