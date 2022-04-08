Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 8 avril/April 2022) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. has announced a name change to Fandifi Technology Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on April 12, 2022.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 11, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Fandom Sports Media Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Fandifi Technology Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 12 avril 2022.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 11 avril 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 12 avril/April 2022 Symbol/ symbole : FDM New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 302437 10 8 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 302437 10 8 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 30710L200/CA30710L2003

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com