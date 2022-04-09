Anzeige
Samstag, 09.04.2022
09.04.2022 | 01:32
The Millennium Tour Brand: Omarion's Millennium Tour Brand Receives Both "Top R&B Tour" and "Top Rap Tour" Nominations From The Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Nominations are out for the "2022 Billboard Music Awards," and for the second year in a row, multi-platinum recording artist, Omarion, earns the "Top R&B Tour" and "Top Rap Tour" nomination categories for his Millennium Tour of 2019 and 2021. He co-founded, co-owns and is the face of the Millennium Tour Brand with Gary Guidry of G-Squared Events. It has featured many epic hip hop luminaries.

This mega successful tour was praised by critics as "2000 Nostalgia Fun", celebrating the idea of presenting a continuous, fast-paced succession of artists with their best iconic hits.

The Billboard Music Awards will be hosted live in Las Vegas on May 15th.

CONTACT:
Claudia Greene
Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations
310-910-5290 | Info@mayhem-ent.com

SOURCE: Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696782/Omarions-Millennium-Tour-Brand-Receives-Both-Top-RB-Tour-and-Top-Rap-Tour-Nominations-From-The-Billboard-Music-Awards

