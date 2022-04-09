Anzeige
Samstag, 09.04.2022
09.04.2022
China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.: British Professor Martin Albrow's New Book on Shared Future for Mankind Launched

BEIJING, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British professor, a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences, Martin Albrow's latest book "China and the Shared Human Future: Exploring Common Values and Goals" was launched in Beijing and London on 6 April. The activity was jointly organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd and Global Century Press, UK. European scholars spoke highly of this book's publication.

Martin Albrow's new book was published by Global Century Press, UK (Provided by the author)

The book covers a range of topics such as a community with a Shared Future for Mankind, global governance and China, the Belt and Road Initiative, China's poverty alleviation work written from the perspective of a Western scholar.

Speaking of his reasons behind writing the book, the author was inspired by the rise of China as a key factor in world events, hoped it could "add even the tiniest extra encouragement to China to realize its spirit as a truly global nation".

Robin Cohen, Emeritus Professor, University of Oxford, commented, 'transculturality' in Albrow's book is the only term that actually conveys the various ways in which cultures come into contact, coexist and coevolve. It discards one-way acculturation and embracing mutual understanding and respect for each others' cultures.

Violeta Bulc, Former European Commissioner for mobility and transport of European Commission and Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, underscored that Europe and China are like two lungs in the same body - only when they breathe together to their full capacity can the body perform well.

Martin Jacques, former senior fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge, pointed out a striking difference between China and the U.S.: While America is wedded to singularity and the exclusion of those countries it perceives to be different and therefore unacceptable, China, in comparison, is pluralist in its mentality and does not require other countries to be like it. "The idea of a shared future for mankind draws on the concept of 'tianxia' (all under heaven), of a world view rather than a concept of the world divided into over 190 nation states," Jacques said.

At this critical moment of the world, the publication of Martin Albrow's book has more valuable meaning.

