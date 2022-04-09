Anzeige
Samstag, 09.04.2022
Letzte Phase zur Medikamenten-Zulassung! Hoffnung auf Blockbuster-Medikament befeuert Aktie!
WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 
09.04.2022 | 10:41
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Conciliator interrupts the conciliation between UPM Communication Papers and Paperworkers' Union, conciliation continues in other UPM businesses

(UPM, Helsinki, 9 April 2022 at 11:30 EEST) - The conciliator has announced that the conciliation between UPM Communication Papers and Paperworkers' Union has been interrupted, as the parties' views are still far apart. At the same time, the conciliator announced that the conciliation in UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels continues. For UPM Pulp the conciliator has already submitted a settlement proposal.

Unlike before, the Paperworkers' Union is now ready to finalise agreements for UPM's different businesses non-simultaneously. This means that UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac, and UPM Biofuels prepare to find solutions on the same schedule as UPM Pulp, which is expected to state its position on the settlement proposal by April 14, 2022.

Next meetings between UPM Communication Papers and the Paperworkers' Union have not been scheduled.

For further information, please contact:
Jyrki Hollmén, Vice President, Labour markets, UPM, tel. +358 20 4150 051

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
