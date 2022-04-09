Rhizen Pharma announces presentations at AACR showcasing its differentiated clinical stage PARP and DHODH programs

Preclinical data on Rhizen's differentiated PARP inhibitor RP12146, indicates a superior haematological safety profile that the company expects will translate through ongoing clinical trials.

Preclinical data on Rhizen's best-in-class DHODH inhibitor RP7214, indicates that it is active across AML models both as a single agent and in combination with SOC agents.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG (Rhizen), a Switzerland-based privately held, clinical-stage oncology inflammation-focussed biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of data on its differentiated next-generation clinical-stage PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) and DHODH (DiHydro Orotate DeHydrogenase) inhibitor programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting. Rhizen's poster presentations describe the preclinical characterization and differentiated features of its novel PARP inhibitor (RP12146) and preclinical data supporting the broad positioning of its DHODH inhibitor (RP7214) in AML.

Rhizen had earlier indicated that its PARP program had demonstrated differentiated IND enabling preclinical safety. The additional preclinical data being presented at AACR 2022 suggests that this differentiated safety may be due to the lower bone marrow distribution of RP12146 and concomitantly lower haematological toxicity. "We believe RP12146's safety differential has allowed us to progress through the dose escalation study more efficiently. Further, the emerging data from our ongoing phase 1 dose escalation study is encouraging corroborative with robust target engagement and safety observed so far. We believe that this differentiation, as it translates more fully in the clinic, may allow us to explore the full potential of PARP inhibition across indications given RP12146's potentially wide therapeutic window," said Swaroop Vakkalanka, Founder CEO of Rhizen Pharma.

Rhizen indicated that its DHODH inhibitor, RP7214 has robust activity as a single agent in inducing tumor volume size reduction and differentiation of AML blasts consistent with its mechanism of action. RP7214 also potentiates the activity of standard of care AML agents such as cytarabine, venetoclax and azacytidine.Swaroop added that "We have initiated a phase 2 study to explore RP7214 in combination with azacytidine in relapsed/refractory AML, CMML and MDS patients. The potential of DHODH inhibition as a therapeutic modality in AML remains unfulfilled and we expect RP7214 can eventually realize that potential. We believe elderly patients who are ineligible for frontline chemotherapy and maintenance settings represent areas of unmet need that RP7214 can address."

Details on Rhizen Pharma's posters at AACR are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1762

Title: Activity of RP7214, a novel, selective, and potent small molecule inhibitor of DHODH, in AML

Session: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

Poster Number: 5492

Abstract Number: 1766

Title: Activity of RP12146, a novel, selective, and potent small molecule inhibitor of PARP 1/2, in solid tumors

Session: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

Poster Number: 5493

About Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG.:

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology inflammation therapeutics. Since its establishment in 2008, Rhizen has created a diverse pipeline of proprietary drug candidates targeting several cancers and immune associated cellular pathways.

Rhizen has proven expertise in the PI3K modulator space with the discovery of our first PI3Kd CK1e asset Umbralisib, that has been successfully developed commercialized in MZL FL by our licensing partner TG Therapeutics (TGTX) in USA. Rhizen is also developing Tenalisib, a unique dual PI3K-d/? SIK3 inhibitor with a robust safety profile and promising activity in metastatic breast cancer and T-Cell lymphoma indications. Behind these assets, Rhizen has a deep oncology inflammation pipeline spanning discovery to clinical development stages.

Rhizen is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. For additional information, please visit https://www.rhizen.com/

