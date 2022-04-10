Palfinger: Lifting solutions provider Palfinger took out its first sustainable financing in March 2022 to secure a volume of Euro 170 mn. The conditions are highly attractive with a term of up to six years with an amortizing structure. The financing is also subject to two sustainability KPIs: production-related CO[2] emissions and accident rate. The achievement of sustainability KPIs is audited annually, with a margin step-up/down if the target values are reached or are not achieved. Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) acted as sustainability coordinators.Palfinger: weekly performance: -3.51% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (07/04/2022)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...