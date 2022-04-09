Macau, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2022) - On April 7th, BYD ATTO 3 was officially launched in Macau as BYD and its Macau partner Companhia De Automóveis De Energia Nova Hap Dic Limitada are working to realize the "carbon-free" goal of Macau.

ATTO 3 is the first SUV built on BYD's e-platform 3.0, specially designed for high-performance electric vehicles with four significant advantages: intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics.

ATTO 3 is designed with Dragon Face 3.0 family design language, led by Wolfgang Egger, BYD's Global Styling Director. It integrates the electric and futuristic design with power, sharp lines, and a strong and sporty posture.

ATTO 3 is a standard A-class SUV with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, which allows the driver and the passengers to enjoy extra space and legroom to travel comfortably and freely in Macau.

BYD's revolutionary Blade Battery technology comes as a standard in ATTO 3, offering drivers industry-leading safety levels and an extended single-charge range capability.

At the event, Mr. Ye Chenghui, General Manager of BYD (MACAU) LIMITADA, Mr. Loi Ka Hou, founder of Hap Dic, and Mr. Liu Pui Lam, co-founder of Hap Dic, jointly lit up the whole venue with the powerful VTOL function of BYD ATTO 3.

Mr. Ye Chenghui said, "As the Chinese NEV industry leader, BYD sold 104,338 new energy passenger vehicles in March and continued to rank top in the monthly sales of new energy vehicles in China. In March 2022, BYD announced that it had stopped the production of full combustion engine vehicles and would focus on battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the future. We will join hands with Hap Dic to promote the development of green transportation in Macau and give further impetus to build a 'carbon-free city'."

Liu Pui Lam said, "To better respond to the national goals for 'peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality', accelerate green transportation in Macau, and create a carbon-free city, Hap Dic will work together with BYD to introduce more new energy vehicles in Macau and cover efforts in green transport and environmental protection."

About BYD

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 70 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Solution, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com.

