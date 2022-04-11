TERRAOIL SWISS AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Terraoil Announces Results of Albanian Government Audit
Zug, Switzerland, April 11, 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that it has received the final audit report for its activities at the Visoka oil field during 2019 in Albania from the National Agency of Natural Resources ("AKBN") which represents the Government of Albania in its relations with contractors under Production Sharing Agreements.
The audit is conducted each year by the AKBN to confirm the revenue, royalties paid, and the eligibility of expenditures incurred to be utilized by the company for cost recovery purposes from oil sales. The audit confirmed total revenues, net of royalties of USD 3.5 million and total operating and capital costs of USD 5.9 million for 2019. The AKBN determined that USD 132,000 was not eligible for cost recovery.
Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:
