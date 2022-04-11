A startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has introduced ZincGel battery tech, which could offer significant savings for owners of two-wheel electric vehicles.From pv magazine India Offgrid Energy Labs has released its new ZincGel battery technology for stationary, low-powered mobility applications. ZincGel batteries can be easily manufactured at scale, even in India, as the raw materials are widely available. The company designed ZincGel on a modular platform that can be modified. It plans to commercially launch ZincGel products in India by next year. It will target solutions ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
