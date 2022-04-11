DJ ALD: Activities in Russia

Press release Paris, 11 April 2022 ALD activities in Russia

In the context of Societe Generale's announcement today regarding its activities in Russia, ALD Automotive OOO, which operates in Russia and through its branch in Kazakhstan, and ALD Belarus LLC no longer conclude any new commercial transactions.

Press contact

Stephanie Jonville ALD Communication Department Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

