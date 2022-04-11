Appian Named a "Customers' Choice" Again in 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Appian takes customers from process discovery to workflow design and automation, delivering a total experience in one unified platform

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has been recognized again as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). Appian is one of only four vendors to receive the "Customers' Choice" distinction, and the only vendor to receive the distinction across the four categories for Large Enterprise ($1-10B), Midsize Enterprise ($50M-$1B), North America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

According to Gartner, "To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period."

As of December 31, 2021, Appian had the highest number of reviews within Gartner Peer Insights for the LCAP market: 141 reviews with an Overall rating of 4.6 out of 5. To learn more, read the new March 2022 " Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms " report.

A sample of Appian end-user reviews submitted over the last 12 months includes:

"Crush your ROI with Rapid Development and Deployment of Complex Business Solutions."

- Senior Data Architect in the Transportation industry [ read review ]

"Appian Helps Us Reimagine Our Business."

- Chief Technology Officer in the Media industry [ read review ]

"'Go-To' Platform For All Your Enterprise Needs!"

- Senior Program Manager in the Life Sciences industry [ read review ]

"Delight Your Users, Customers, and Developers With Appian!"

- IT Developer in the Manufacturing Industry [ read review ]

Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez, Chief Customer Officer at Appian, said, "We believe that this new report is evidence of our focus on customer success and the quality of experience our customers get from our software and our people."

To try the latest version of Appian for yourself, sign up for free at www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

Disclaimer

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, 31stMarch 2022.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794219/Gartner_Appian.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg