Researchers have developed a PV module with with an efficiency of 20.72%, based on tin oxide (SnO2) as an electron transport layer, an organometal halide perovskite layer, organic halide salt phenethylammonium iodide (PEAI) as a passivation agent, and Spiro-OMeTAD as the hole transport layer (HTL).An international research team has developed a low-temperature planar perovskite module with an n-i-p architecture, an aperture area of 11?cm2, and a geometrical fill factor of 91%. "With this work, we show that the scaling-up of high efficient perovskite solar cells to modules is possible without penalizing ...

