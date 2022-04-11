Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (6/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Precomp Solutions Aktiebolag (publ) (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and ordered the Company to pay a fine of five annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company for the years 2017 to 2020 has made available the notices to its annual general meetings in the Official Swedish Gazette (Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) and on the Company's website without prior disclosure through a press release, and thereby in a discriminatory manner in breach of item 4.2.3 (a) in combination with items 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's repeated breaches over a long period of time and orders the Company to pay a fine of five annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1059236