Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on April 11, 2022 under the symbol "TIIDF".



"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States as we engage with our increasingly global investor base," said Tom Hearne, CEO of Tiidal Gaming. "Listing on the OTCQB positions Tiidal Gaming with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."



Additionally, the Company is applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares of Tiidal Gaming will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "TIDL".

The Company also announces that Mr. Carlo Rigillo, a Chartered Professional Accountant with two decades of financial and public markets experience, will become Tiidal Gaming's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective today. Tiidal Gaming's former CFO, Alex McAulay, will assist with a smooth transition and the Company wishes to thank Mr. McAulay for his effort and contributions to the Company.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

