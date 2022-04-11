Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Subsidiary Granted UK Home Office Controlled Drugs Licence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PhytoVista Laboratories, has been granted a controlled drugs licence that allows the company to handle up to Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs. This comes as the UK authorities look to the regulation of the UK consumer cannabinoid product testing infrastructure ahead of wider compliance within the industry.

The FSA have released the list of products associated with a credible Novel Food application and we expect the industry to continue to move to a fully regulated market that the Consumer can trust.

PhytoVista is one of a small number of laboratories accredited by the UK National Accreditation Service (UKAS) with extended provisions to carry out these specialist activities.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "After significant hard work and investment, we are delighted to be recognised and awarded this highly controlled and regulated licence. PhytoVista continues to be a material part of the Government's commitment to create a compliant, consumer cannabinoid industry."

