NeoGenomics, Inc. Expands Its Global Strategic Partnership Initiatives with Biognosys AG on Multiple Next Generation Proteomics Solutions Supporting Biopharma R&D

NeoGenomics continues to add to its state-of-the-art multiomics solutions in world-class biopharma clinical trial and research services for global pharma companies

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services announced a global strategic partnership agreement with Biognosys AG, a Switzerland-based leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development this week. This partnership strengthens NeoGenomics' proteomics-based product capabilities for its Pharma Services Division from early discovery translational research through clinical trial work in oncology drug development programs.

"The need of our pharma customers to access the next state-of-the-art technology to improve diagnostics and clinical trials is top priority for us," said Gina Wallar, PhD., President, Pharma Services, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. "Partnering with Biognosys gives us the added advantage of expanding into proteomics, data analytics and subsequent actionable results, not only in early discovery and translational research but ultimately, in clinical trials impacting patient care."

In a collaborative scientific effort, NeoGenomics and Biognosys AG have designed a multi-modality approach for the protein analysis of tumor samples from late-stage melanoma patients treated with immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), demonstrating the power of a dual proteomic and multiplexed immunofluorescence (mIF) profiling for a comprehensive characterization of melanoma patients along with discovery and detection of markers for predictive response to ICI-therapy. The collaboration combines Biognosys' TrueDiscovery unbiased proteomics platform based on proprietary mass spectrometry technology with mIF spatial tissue analysis using MultiOmyx, a NeoGenomics proprietary platform. This data will be presented with two posters by NeoGenomics and Biognosys at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), held this year at New Orleans, LA, April 8-13.

"At Biognosys we continuously push the boundaries of what is possible with our proteomics solutions to address key challenges in drug development. Our platforms are transforming research from early drug discovery to clinical biomarker identification," said Kristina Beeler, PhD., Chief Business Officer, Biognosys. "We are excited to now combine our proteomics platforms with NeoGenomics' immuno-profiling platform to advance our biopharma partners' oncology drug development programs."

The Global Strategic Partnership between NeoGenomics and Biognosys AG will encompass multiple strategic and commercial initiatives including NeoGenomics' labs offering access to Biognosys proteomics platforms, medical and scientific affairs-joint presentations and discussions along with global scientific and technical initiatives.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics seeks to adhere to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to help ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix, Arizona; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. We routinely post information that may be important to our investors on our website at www.neogenomics.com.

ABOUT BIOGNOSYS AG

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that can dramatically improve human health. We enable life science researchers and drug hunters to look at the proteome from every angle with our versatile portfolio of proprietary next-generation proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to commercialize RaDaR successfully and obtain appropriate reimbursement thereof, continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, as such information has been updated in subsequent SEC filings. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. NeoGenomics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.neogenomics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the NeoGenomics website regularly for important information about NeoGenomics.

