Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics IPF Immune Introduced to Large and Small Retail Buyers at Recent ECRM "Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program"

Large and small retail buyers were introduced to Enzolytics IPF Immune, an immune modulator that debuted at ECRM's "Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program."

"ECRM offered the Company the unique opportunity to present its new product to large and small retailers," said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc. "The retail buyers with whom we met represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains, which are optimum outlets for the Company's product. These retail outlets carry products focused on the $50.11 Billion dietary supplement market, a market in which the Company's product will be widely accepted and appreciated. According to Grand View Research, the 2022 North American dietary supplements market of $50.11 Billion is forecast to increase to $77.10 Billion in 2028."

"We had very productive discussions with the many large and small retail buyers who attended the event." Mr. Cotropia said. "A vast majority of the retailers expressed interest in the product and twenty-seven retailers with whom we met directly indicated that the product was a clear fit for their product line. We expect our product to be accepted by these retailers. We will be engaging with them, as well as other retailers, providing further information they request, to achieve this goal. The ECRM event has provided the Company the opportunity to sell into the $50.11 Billion dietary supplement market. All of this progress was achieved in a single event."

The ECRM program was a great opportunity for the Company to present its product to food, drug, and mass health chains that offer products to the Company's focus consumer group. The Company's customers will be able to purchase IPF Immune from multiple retail outlets, online platforms, and directly through a dedicated IPF Immune website - which is being launched by the Company.

Mr. Cotropia said consumers are laser-focused on their health because of the two-year pandemic. The timing of the ECRM event could not have been better because, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, more Americans are taking dietary supplements than ever before.

"Data shows that sales for dietary supplements, especially immune system boosters, dramatically increased because of COVID-19," Mr. Cotropia said. "Consumers want a dietary supplement that will keep their immune system strong."

The Company believes Enzolytics IPF Immune will meet consumer needs due to its significant benefits.

IPF Immune stimulates the immune system to help protect people from infections and diseases, enhances recovery, and reduces the recovery period after an illness.

It has a beneficial effect on the immune system, enhancing the body's ability to fight infections, promoting antibody production, and promoting the body's antioxidant defenses.

IPF Immune acts by tagging viruses and bacteria to assist T-cells in addressing them. In this way, it assists the body's immune helper T-cells in performing their natural function.

The protection process that is stimulated is natural and produces no side effects.

IPF Immune may be used alone or in conjunction with other therapies.

It may be combined with anti-inflammatory drugs, antiviral, antibacterial, and antimycotic treatment to support the immune system.

It has a similar clinical benefit to Acyclovir (for treating Herpes) and Tamiflu (for treating Influenza), but those therapies were found to be 35 times more toxic. It may be beneficial in therapy for: viral diseases: viral hepatitis, influenza, cytomegalovirus, or herpes infections. oncological diseases. complex therapy of infectious-inflammatory diseases and opportunistic infections. non-specific pulmonary infections such as pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis, laryngitis, or laryngotracheitis. balancing the work of the immune system after influenza infections or coronaviruses infections. some autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. aids the body in the prevention of disease.



The initial user feedback and user satisfaction have been unprecedented. Users have shared excellent results and testimonials for the product. Users have experienced significant improvement in their immune status and recovery from various illnesses.

"Although we began developing Enzolytics IPF Immune years before COVID-19, we are now launching a science-backed immune modulator that helps strengthens the body's defenses against viruses or other pathogens," added Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Enzolytics, Inc. "We have a product that goes beyond multivitamins."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous health conditions. The Company's IPF Immune is an immune modulator produced under U.S. Patent No. 8,309,072. The Company's ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a patented and clinically tested therapeutic covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending U.S. Patent Application for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. Enzolytics IPF Immune is registered in the U.S. under FDA NDI No. 1083 as a dietary supplement. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

