Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), today announced the cancelation of 22,214,109 common shares, reducing the total number of issued and outstanding common shares.

The District Court, 334th Judicial Court of Harris County Texas, has issued an order in Case # 2020-79962 canceling a number of common shares of Quantum International Corp., held by Sawyard Investment, SP.Z0.o who failed to respond to depositions, subpoenas, and did not attend the court proceedings. After a hearing on the motion held on March 18, 2022, the Court ordered the cancelation of 22,214,109 common shares. Quantum International Corp. (Quan) now has a total of 24,190,454 common shares issued and outstanding.

The information on the cancelation has been processed by the Company's transfer agent and will be reflected in the Company's records, and in the Q1 with OTC Markets.

