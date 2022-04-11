Anzeige
11.04.2022
Vulcan Industries Plc - Secured Loans - Term extension

PR Newswire

London, April 11

11 April 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Secured Loans - Term extension

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the provider of two secured loans to extend their repayment dates for an additional twelve months' period.

The loan principals of £1,225,000 and £629,000 will now mature on 16 April 2023 and 4 July 2023 respectively.

All other terms of these loan agreements remain unchanged.

These term extensions will enable the Company to conclude discussions to strengthen the liquidity profile of its balance sheet.

The Company's directors take full responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

