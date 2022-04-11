Esmark Inc. today announced that Chairman CEO James P. Bouchard and long-time friend Martina Roda have made a second donation of $25,000 USD to aid and support Ukrainians seeking refuge in Košice, Slovakia. This is the Company's second donation to City of Košice, a city led by Mayor Ing. Jaroslav Polacek, to aid Ukrainians fleeing to Slovakia.

As of April 5, more than 302,700 Ukrainian refugees have entered Slovakia, according to a verified operational data portal.

The Company's donations to the relief efforts now total $50,000 USD. In March, Esmark announced an initial donation of $25,000 USD and-in an effort to mobilize others to help-offered to match donations up to an additional $25,000 USD. To date, Esmark was directly notified of nearly $12,000 USD in donations made by Americans to support Ukrainian refugees.

Bouchard is a former U.S. Steel executive vice president and statutory representative of the Slovak Republic, transforming East Slovakian Ironworks, Košice-now known as U.S. Steel Košice-in Slovakia after U.S. Steel acquired it. Bouchard and Roda's donations totaling $50,000 were made on behalf of the former U.S. Steel American and Slovak Commercial teams.

"While we are proud and grateful for the nearly $12,000 in donations made by Esmark friends, we couldn't wait another moment to provide additional monetary support to the city Košice," said Bouchard. "We are working directly with the Mayor's office which ensures our funds are delivered immediately, enabling them to take swift action and help these refugees with humanitarian support."

The funds from the initial donation were used to:

Rent an agency as organizational and technical support in the center for Ukrainian refugees;

Provide provisions and organization of Slovakian volunteers; and

Coordinate temporary accommodation and provide provisions to Ukrainian refugees.

"The initial $25,000 from Jim and Martina enabled us to mobilize and organize more quickly," said Košice City Mayor Ing. Jaroslav Polacek. "We are very grateful for the additional $25,000 of support, which we will focus mainly on providing transportation, accommodation and food especially for families with young children.

"We cannot standby as we hear the first-hand accounts from our friends on the ground in Slovakia and continue to watch these events unfold on the news," said Roda. "We commend the Mayor, volunteers and all people of Košice who are providing much needed humanitarian support to their Ukrainian neighbors."

Esmark and Bouchard have a history of and commitment to helping others in need. Over the last 15 years, more than $10 million has been donated to humanitarian relief and children's charities.

About Esmark, Inc.

Esmark, Inc. is a diversified, privately-held family company with a portfolio of industrial companies with strong roots in the steel industry. Over the years, Esmark has diversified its interests and operations into a number of businesses engaged in the industrial and commodity sectors. Esmark (a former publicly traded company on NASDAQ: ESMK) has focused on several key industries including steel services, oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development. The company is also an active corporate citizen in the communities it serves, having committed more than $10 million in philanthropic support of a wide range of humanitarian, education, family wellness and youth sports programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and internationally. www.esmark.com

