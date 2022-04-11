DJ Ørsted appoints Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig as Head of Investor Relations

We are pleased to announce that Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig has been appointed Head of Investor Relations.

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig, who can celebrate his ten-year anniversary at Ørsted this year, has held several positions within the Finance organisation, moving into our Investor Relations team in 2016, where he is currently Director. Rasmus has played an important role in building Ørsted's financial market communication and strong relationship with investors and analysts. He holds a master's degree in finance and strategic management from Copenhagen Business School. Having served Ørsted since 2006 in several senior management roles, within corporate finance, treasury, and risk management, Allan Bødskov Andersen has decided to leave his current dual role as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and CFO of Ørsted Onshore to pursue new opportunities outside of Ørsted. Daniel Lerup, CFO of Ørsted, said: 'I'd like to welcome Rasmus as our new Head of Investor Relations. He brings a decade of experience at Ørsted to the role and is already well-established as a key figure in the dialogue with our investor audience. He has deep knowledge of the business and excellent credentials to lead our IR team. I'd like to give a big thanks to Allan for the significant contribution he's made to Ørsted since joining in 2006. He's continuously and successfully contributed to our Finance organisation, including building a strong co-operation with investors and analysts. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

For further information, please contact: Media Relations Kathrine Ejlskov + 45 99 55 10 23 katej@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted appoints Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig as Head of Investor relations.pdf . Photo of Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig.jpg News Source: Ritzau

