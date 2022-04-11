Anzeige
11.04.2022 | 14:05
HMNC Holding GmbH: HMNC Brain Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

MUNICH, Germany, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "company"), a global precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by its nascent AI platform and predictive companion diagnostics suite, leading to far shorter treatment durations and higher remission rates, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in April 2022.

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/hmncbh/2587632

Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

Date: April 19, 2022

Time: 1:50pm ET

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/psychedelics/

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/psychedelics/livestream/

RHK NobleCon18:

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 12:30pm ET

Registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteenregister

Webcast:https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/acf2c43fdb2a4bec8adf0e392675e26c1d

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with HMNC Brain Health's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at hmncbrain@kcsa.com.

About HMNC Brain Health
HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by its nascent AI platform and predictive companion diagnostics suite, leading to far shorter treatment durations and higher remission rates. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The company has operations in both the U.S. and Germany and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. HMNC Brain Health now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Media Contacts
Alexander Schmidt

Anne Donohoe

Investor Contact/ sbashford@kcsa.com


