Benchmark Pyramid Assumes Management of Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Bend, Oregon hotel an iconic addition to Benchmark Pyramid's growing global portfolio

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Global hospitality company Benchmark Pyramid, has acquired Bend, Oregon-based Riverhouse on the Deschutes, adding to their worldwide portfolio of over 250 plus properties.

As Benchmark Pyramid sees a surge of demand across all areas of business in both acquisitions and new management contracts, the company has taken on a new assignment of acquiring Riverhouse on the Deschutes, a riverfront property located on the banks of the Deschutes River.

"We are delighted to expand our portfolio to the banks of the Deschutes River, and to further our relationship with Barings, the resort's owner," says Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas. "Riverhouse on the Deschutes offers the quintessential Central Oregon experience, topnotch conference facilities, a spectacular setting and superb recreational opportunities," he notes.

With the Deschutes River as its backdrop, the resort features many amenities including climate-controlled indoor and outdoor pools and spas, a fitness center, a restaurant and lounge, a spa, and Oregon's largest convention center east of the Cascades. All 221 guest rooms come equipped with fireplaces and feature a private patio or balcony with a choice of deluxe rooms or scenic river views.

Other Benchmark Pyramid properties with close proximity to Oregon include Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington, YOTELPAD Park City in Park City, Utah, and Snow King Resort in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Benchmark Pyramid

Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.benchmarkpyramid.com.

