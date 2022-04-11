Gameforge Forms New Internal Game Development Studio

The new division will explore new genres, technologies, and modes of play for the German online video games powerhouse Gameforge

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Online games publisher Gameforge has announced that it will form a new internal game development studio at its HQ in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company has appointed Dennis Schulz, a former Lead Product Manager, as Head of Studio, who will report directly to the company's Chief Product Officer, Tomislav Perkovic. Schulz will lead the development of new games at Gameforge and build a new team from the ground up. Gameforge has opened job vacancies to fill new roles in development, art, marketing, and game design for the new division, investing substantially in personnel as well as equipment.

Dennis Schulz is a senior professional with nearly ten years of experience in games. After holding the position of Executive Producer at Goodgame Studios, he joined Gameforge as a Lead Product Manager in 2018. Throughout his decade-long career, he has shipped countless games and led teams of long-running live-service games. In his new role, Schulz is responsible for the day-to-day management of the studio as well as leading Gameforge's charge into new areas of gaming. The company plans on exploring new technologies like blockchain NFTs and implementing them in new titles specifically designed for them.

"Gameforge found early success right after establishing itself in 2003 with OGame, a browser-based space strategy game I single-handedly wrote before the studio was formed. We were a developer first and a publisher second, but over the years we transitioned more and more into publishing, until we fully stopped developing new games internally," says Alexander Rösner (founder and CEO) of Gameforge. "Now we're finally ready to rekindle the game forge and start building again. These are exciting times for our company, and I feel glad to pass the newly lit torch of internal development to Dennis, who has done great work for us over the last few years."

Dennis Schulz adds: "I am very honored to be given this chance to drive an effort so central to Gameforge's plans for the future, and to restart the proud tradition of in-house game development with a new team, a new vision, and new technologies."

The new studio will continue ramping up to working strength over the next months, aiming to have a steady team of seasoned developers. Some roles will be hired internally, but Gameforge is conducting a search for external candidates to fill out the majority of the roles. The studio will follow an agile MVP approach and explore prototypes rapidly to find successful formulas. Although some of the new projects will be related to blockchain and NFT technology, Gameforge has no plans of adding any of these mechanics to their existing titles.

About Gameforge



Founded in 2003, Gameforge is a leading Western publisher and operator of widely acclaimed Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) and Browser-based game titles. Gameforge builds highly active and enduring global communities by supporting players through the greatest quality LiveOps, provision of localized content, engaging community management, and frequent delivery of meaningful updates.

Gameforge's diverse portfolio of highly successful gaming brands provides different worlds with engaging experiences for players from all walks of life: core MMORPG titles Swords of Legends Online, AION, Runes of Magic, and Metin2, beloved anime MMOs Elsword and NosTale, strategy-focused browser games like OGame and Ikariam, along with indie titles such as Trigon: Space Story.

More information is available on gameforge.com.

