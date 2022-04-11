The company plans to develop Lilly's first-in-class clinical stage anti-angiopoietin-like 3/8 monoclonal antibody for treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and potentially other conditions

Kyttaro announces that it has entered into an agreement for the worldwide exclusive license of an anti-angiopoietin-like (ANGPTL) 3/8 monoclonal antibody program developed by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for potential treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and linked dyslipidemias: hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia.

ANGPTL3 and ANGPTL8 are genetically validated targets for ASCVD and form the ANGPTL3/8 complex which is a potent endogenous inhibitor of lipoprotein lipase (LPL). LPL hydrolyzes circulating triglycerides in the bloodstream, which is the primary mechanism by which triglyceride-rich lipoproteins are cleared from the circulation. As such, the ANGPTL3/8 complex's inhibition of LPL causes increased levels of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in the bloodstream and has negative implications for the development of ASCVD. The anti-ANGPTL3/8 antibodies acquired by Kyttaro in this license agreement have demonstrated a high affinity for the target and a powerful potential to treat patients at high-risk for ASCVD based on their ability to increase LPL activity and lower triglycerides. Individuals with loss-of-function mutations in ANGPTL3 and ANGPTL8 proteins have been shown to be healthy and exhibit extremely low levels of triglycerides and LDL and a significantly reduced incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Despite aggressive glycemic and LDL control, there remains significant unmet need to high-risk ASCVD patients. Epidemiological studies have shown that elevated triglycerides are an independent risk factor for cardiovascular events and that severe hypertriglyceridemia is associated with acute pancreatitis, a rare and potentially fatal condition.

Approximately 65 million people or 25% of the United States adult population have (HTG) hypertriglyceridemia (TGs 150 mg/dl) and over three million are suffering from (SHTG) severe hypertriglyceridemia (TGs 500 mg/dl). Research shows that SHTG poses a specific risk for ASCVD amongst patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. The incidence of HTG and SHTG is similar in the European Union and the United Kingdom and approximately three times as large in China, a country with roughly 200 million people presenting with elevated triglycerides. Important variants in genes active in triglyceride metabolism are responsible for a significant portion of these patients and are associated with elevated ASCVD risk.

Douglas Eby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kyttaro, commented: Heart disease stubbornly ranks as the world's leading cause of death and the Kyttaro team is resolute in its goal to change the paradigm in ASCVD. The anti-ANGPTL3/8 antibody program positions our company brilliantly in an extremely large unmet medical zone, with the clear opportunity to make a significant impact in the lives of millions of patients suffering from disease. I would like to thank Lilly for the opportunity and welcome their company as an important shareholder in Kyttaro and as a valued partner.

ABOUT KYTTARO

Kyttaro, an affiliate of Cambridge Science (CSC), is a United Kingdom headquartered clinical stage biosciences company, with offices in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts, that is developing innovative therapeutics to treat hypertriglyceridemia, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and inflammatory and neurogastroenterology conditions.

